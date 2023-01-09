 
Monday Jan 09 2023
Netflix: Top 5 feel-good movies to enjoy in winter

Monday Jan 09, 2023

Netflix: Top 5 feel-good movies to enjoy in winter

Netflix top 5 feel-good movies from different genres to watch in the winter season.


1. Stuart Little:

A live action/computer-animated comedy film loosely based on the 1945 novel of the same name by E. B. White, is about an orphan mouse named Stuart who is adopted by the Littles. Stuart is unwelcomed by his brother George and has clashes with the cynical cat, Snowbell, despite all this his life with the Littles turns out to be full of love and adventure.


Cast:

  • Michael J. Fox
  • Jonathan Lipnicki
  • Geena Davis


2. The SpongeBob SquarePants:

This movie follows SpongeBob and his friend, Patrick, in an adventure to prove Mr. Krabs' innocence, who is accused of stealing King Neptune's crown.


Cast:

3. The Royal Treatment:

This romantic movie follows a hairdresser in New York, named Isabella aka Izzy, who seizes the opportunity to work at the Royal wedding of Prince Charming. Much to their surprise, the prince and Izzy fall in love, days before the Royal wedding.


Cast:

Laura Marano

Mena Massoud

Chelsie Preston Crayford


4. Spirited Away:

After moving in with her parents into their new home in a Japanese countryside, 10-year-old Chihiro encounters a bathhouse of supernatural beings and has to rescue her parents who have been turned into pigs after eating food from a stall in an abandoned amusement park.


Cast:

  • Rumi Hiiragi
  • Miyu Irino
  • Mari Natsuki
  • Takeshi Naito
  • Yasuko Sawaguchi
  • Tsunehiko Kamijō
  • Takehiko Ono
  • Bunta Sugawara


5. The Karate Kid:

Starring Jaden Smith and Jackie Chen, this movie follows the most popular kid in Detroit (played by Jaden Smith), whose mother's latest career leads them to a life in China. In his new home, the boy embraces kung fu, taught to him by a master.


Cast:

  • Jaden Smith 
  • Jackie Chan

