Sunday Jan 08 2023
Earl Boen passes away at the age of 81
Earl Boen passed away on Thursday in Hawaii when he was 81 years old. It was told by his family and a friend that Earl was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in the fall of 2022, as reported by Fox News.

Earl was a veteran actor and a voice artist and he was best known for his character and voice as Dr Peter Silberman in The Terminator movies. Earl played the role of Dr Peter Silberman, a criminal psychologist who was hired to question Michael Biehn's Kyle Reese in the first movie, in The Terminator, Terminator 2: Judgement Day, and Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines. He also appeared in archive footage in 2019’s Terminator: Dark Fate.

Earl was born on August 8th, 1941 and he spent his entire career working on various films, video games, and television shows. He is survived by his wife Cathy, daughter Ruby and grandchildren Kimmy Abaricia and Kimo Harbin. 

