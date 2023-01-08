 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Harry Hamlin stands behind wife Lisa Rinna's decision to exit 'RHOBH': 'It's time to move along'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 08, 2023

Harry Hamlin stands behind wife Lisa Rinnas decision to exit RHOBH: Its time to move along

Harry Hamlin announced at the premiere of 80s For Brady that wife Lisa Rinna's choice to exit The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was the right one.

On Friday, January 6, Harry Hamlin and wife Lisa Rinna walked the red carpet of the 80s For Brady premiere at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Speaking to People, Harry Hamlin supported his wife Lisa's exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after eight seasons.

He said, "It was the correct decision, the right decision to make at this point after eight years. I think she took it as far as she could take it, and she elevated the show."

"Now it's time to move on," he added. "Eight years is a long time to do anything, the same thing over and over again. It's time to move along."

Lisa announced her departure from RHOBH on Thursday after multiple seasons of delivering sassy one-liners, drama-filled moments, social media messiness and self-deprecating lip humour.

More From Entertainment:

Adam Sandler took youngest daughter out to see the Lakers play: Check it out

Adam Sandler took youngest daughter out to see the Lakers play: Check it out
Sharelle Rosado on getting engaged to Chad 'Ocho Cinco' Johnson

Sharelle Rosado on getting engaged to Chad 'Ocho Cinco' Johnson
Made in Chelsea's Ruby Adler makes relationship ‘Instagram Official’ with Nicholas Sinclair

Made in Chelsea's Ruby Adler makes relationship ‘Instagram Official’ with Nicholas Sinclair

Sally Field almost went on a date with Steven Spielberg 50 years ago

Sally Field almost went on a date with Steven Spielberg 50 years ago
BTS's Jimin will brighten up W Korea 2023 cover!

BTS's Jimin will brighten up W Korea 2023 cover!
Brooklyn Beckham wins hearts with his special treatment for Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham wins hearts with his special treatment for Nicola Peltz
Prince Harry warned of 'Salman Rushdie-like attack'

Prince Harry warned of 'Salman Rushdie-like attack'
Sneak peak into BTS's Jin Argentina trip: food, music and video games are the highlights!

Sneak peak into BTS's Jin Argentina trip: food, music and video games are the highlights!
Jane Fonda says she and Her '80 For Brady' Costars were a problem for the director

Jane Fonda says she and Her '80 For Brady' Costars were a problem for the director
Earl Boen passes away at the age of 81

Earl Boen passes away at the age of 81
Newly single Katie Price makes a BIG decision after rocky split with Carl Woods

Newly single Katie Price makes a BIG decision after rocky split with Carl Woods
Prince Harry says goodbye to royal family with admission of rift, sex, drugs

Prince Harry says goodbye to royal family with admission of rift, sex, drugs