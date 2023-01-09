 
entertainment
Monday Jan 09 2023
By
Web Desk

King Chares visits church before Harry's interview airs in US and UK

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 09, 2023

King Chares visits church before Harrys interview airs in US and UK

Hours before his younger son, Prince Harry, spoke at length on network TV in the UK and US, King Charles was to a morning service at a church in Castle Rising, Norfolk, according to the British media.

 Harry's interview was due to air from 9pm-10:40pm ITV1 on Sunday.

Royal fans praised the king as a "practicing Christian" and vowed not to watch the interview.

The Duke of Sussex's interview is aimed at defending his memoir which was leaked before its official release.

The US-based Prince opened up about his relations with the British royal family and how his wife was treated by her in-laws.

Prince Harry levelled some serious allegations against his father King Charles and brother Prince William in his book titled "Spare".

According to the British media, Harry has been written of King Charles' coronation which is due to take place in May this year.

In an interview a few days ago, Harry said he was approached by the royal family to  verbally commit to attending King Charles'coronation but he refused because there was a lot to happen between now and the coronation.

More From Entertainment:

Harry expresses empathy for King as he discusses Diana's death in latest interview

Harry expresses empathy for King as he discusses Diana's death in latest interview

Hugh Jackman to get back into Wolverine shape in 'six months' for 'Deadpool 3'

Hugh Jackman to get back into Wolverine shape in 'six months' for 'Deadpool 3'
Shawn Mendes sports a new haircut while out with friends: Check out his new buzzcut

Shawn Mendes sports a new haircut while out with friends: Check out his new buzzcut
Prince Harry to defend scandalous memoirs in TV interviews

Prince Harry to defend scandalous memoirs in TV interviews
Trevor Noah spent a casual afternoon grabbing coffee with Joe Jonas' ex Juliana Hertz

Trevor Noah spent a casual afternoon grabbing coffee with Joe Jonas' ex Juliana Hertz
Kate Hudson pays a heartfelt tribute to son Ryder on his 19th birthday

Kate Hudson pays a heartfelt tribute to son Ryder on his 19th birthday
Harry Hamlin stands behind wife Lisa Rinna's decision to exit 'RHOBH': 'It's time to move along'

Harry Hamlin stands behind wife Lisa Rinna's decision to exit 'RHOBH': 'It's time to move along'
Adam Sandler took youngest daughter out to see the Lakers play: Check it out

Adam Sandler took youngest daughter out to see the Lakers play: Check it out
Sharelle Rosado on getting engaged to Chad 'Ocho Cinco' Johnson

Sharelle Rosado on getting engaged to Chad 'Ocho Cinco' Johnson
Made in Chelsea's Ruby Adler makes relationship ‘Instagram Official’ with Nicholas Sinclair

Made in Chelsea's Ruby Adler makes relationship ‘Instagram Official’ with Nicholas Sinclair

Sally Field almost went on a date with Steven Spielberg 50 years ago

Sally Field almost went on a date with Steven Spielberg 50 years ago
BTS's Jimin will brighten up W Korea 2023 cover!

BTS's Jimin will brighten up W Korea 2023 cover!