King Chares visits church before Harry's interview airs in US and UK

Hours before his younger son, Prince Harry, spoke at length on network TV in the UK and US, King Charles was to a morning service at a church in Castle Rising, Norfolk, according to the British media.

Harry's interview was due to air from 9pm-10:40pm ITV1 on Sunday.

Royal fans praised the king as a "practicing Christian" and vowed not to watch the interview.

The Duke of Sussex's interview is aimed at defending his memoir which was leaked before its official release.

The US-based Prince opened up about his relations with the British royal family and how his wife was treated by her in-laws.

Prince Harry levelled some serious allegations against his father King Charles and brother Prince William in his book titled "Spare".

According to the British media, Harry has been written of King Charles' coronation which is due to take place in May this year.

In an interview a few days ago, Harry said he was approached by the royal family to verbally commit to attending King Charles'coronation but he refused because there was a lot to happen between now and the coronation.