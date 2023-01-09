Gwyneth Paltrow reacts to Hailey Bieber’s ‘nepo baby’ shirt

Gwyneth Paltrow gives a nod to Hailey Bieber’s sartorial statement on the viral ‘nepo baby’ debate.

The model had stepped out in Los Angeles earlier wearing a baby tee with the words ‘Nepo Baby’ written across the front. The look was Bieber's contribution to the recent nepo baby discourse that has been in the trends ever since New York magazine's recent cover story that detailed a few familiar names within the entertainment industry back in December.

The Goop CEO left a comment on an Instagram of the model’s look shared by InStyle Magazine. “I might need a few of these,” wrote the actress, 50.

The model, 26 — who’s the daughter of Stephen Baldwin and the niece of Alec Baldwin, and met her husband, Justin Bieber, at a red carpet event — hasn’t directly commented on the New York article, in which she is mentioned in passing; but plenty of others with famous parents and family members have.

Paltrow previously spoke with Bieber herself in July 2022 for her YouTube series, Who's in My Bathroom. There, the pair discussed the concept of nepotism in Hollywood — before the debate reached the heights it has today, per People Magazine.

“As the child of someone, you get access other people don't have, so the playing field is not level in that way,” Paltrow said at the time. “However, I really do feel that once your foot is in the door, which you unfairly got in, then you almost have to work twice as hard and be twice as good.”

“Because people are ready to pull you down and say 'You don't belong there' or 'You are only there because of your dad or your mom,'" she continued.

After Paltrow added that “nobody in the world, especially anyone who doesn't know you, shouldn't have a negative impact on your path or the decision that you make,” Bieber agreed, telling her, “I need to hear this today.”