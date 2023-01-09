Shania Twain reminisces iconic Coachella performance with Harry Styles

Shania Twain has dubbed her 2022 Coachella performance with Harry Styles as 'one of the highlights' of her career.

In her latest interview with Today, the Canadian singer, 57, candidly discussed her sweet friendship with the former One Direction singer.

Styles, who headlined the event in April 2022, invited Twain on stage as a surprise guest and performed a few of her hit tracks including, Man! I Feel Like a Woman! and You're Still the One.

Twain praised the As It Was singer and called the performance as "one of the highlights of my career."

The Any Man of Mine singer recalled meeting Styles, 28, backstage at one of his concerts and shared that one meeting led to them to the Coachella stage.

"He was just really on his way up when I first met him," she said. "We stayed in touch ever since, and then he invited me to the Coachella performance. We're just very easy together, it's like we've known each other for a very long time."

Twain recalled Styles telling her how he grew up listening to her music because his mom was such a big fan of hers, adding, "'I love (my mom) for that, because I love your music.'"

"He's one of these kids that's part of the generation that 25, 30 years ago were 4, 5, 6 years old in the audience," the songstress said.

"Now it's this full-circle moment where they are old enough now to speak for themselves, and they can come and see me without the parents and express their admiration for my music and to thank me for the inspiration."

Twain concluded saying, "It's very rewarding for me to still be doing this and to hear their gratitude in person.”