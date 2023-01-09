 
entertainment
Laura Dern recalls being recognised as 'the girl in the Taylor Swift video'

Laura Dern who happens to be an Academy Award winner, shared an interesting fan moment she experienced after she filmed Taylor Swift’s music video for Bejeweled.

Dern had stunned fans back in November 2022 when she appeared in the video and delivered an iconic line, “You tired, tacky wench,” as the evil stepmother, in the singer’s reimagined version of Cinderella.”

In her recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, shared an unique fan experience as she was recognised from the music video as she took a trip she took to a friend’s organic farm in Oahu, where she filmed the original Jurassic Park (1993).

“I was coming out of their farm, and there's a guided tour of 'the sights of Jurassic Park' with a little sign saying ‘Welcome to Jurassic Park.’ And as I was post-beach and seeing our friends, we're getting in the car, and I'm standing right in front of the sign, and here comes a group of people.”

She continued, “This girl comes running up to me and says, ‘Oh, my god! Oh, my god!’ I was just like... ‘I just want to be with my family, let's not do a whole Jurassic Park [thing],’” said Dern. “She goes, ‘Aren't you the girl in the Taylor Swift video?’”

Dern said the experience “was amazing,” noting that she obliged the fan with a selfie, which they took in front of the sign.

The actress also raved about her experience working with the Grammy winner. “Taylor asked me, and it sounded like such an incredible time,” Dern said. “And I was amazed by what a great filmmaker she is, how prepared she was, how improvisational and fun it was. I had the time of my life. So, it was amazing.”

