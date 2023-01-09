 
Monday Jan 09 2023
Web Desk

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt shows off new haircut while hanging with sister Zahara

Web Desk

Monday Jan 09, 2023

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s 16-year-old daughter Shiloh decided to change her hair in a big way.

Shiloh was seen hanging out with her older sister Zahara, 18, with her fresh buzz cut in pictures shared by HollywoodLife.

Shiloh donned a black hoodie, grey shorts, and black Converse style sneakers as she walked side by side with her older sibling in a parking lot. Meanwhile, Zahara wore a black t-shirt, light blue jeans, and her own black Converse sneakers. She accessorised her look off with a necklace and earrings.

The two sisters seemed in good spirits as they appeared happy as they smiled at the cameras, walking past them.

Before she decided to get a buzz cut, Shiloh had longer blonde hair and has made headlines time and time again for her style evolution over the years. She was recently seen donning a knit cap while on a coffee outing with her mom and actor Paul Mescal in London, England, per the outlet.

Zahara is currently studying at Spelman College, which is based in Atlanta, GA. She was recently spotted shopping with her mom as she took a trip home for the holidays. 

