Monday Jan 09 2023
Prince Harry says he ‘gobbled’ mushroom chocolates at Courteney Cox’s home

Prince Harry has dished out a number of experiences in his upcoming memoir, Spare, including a time when he “gobbled” magic mushrooms at Courteney Cox’s house in Los Angeles.

In an extract seen by US Weekly, the Duke of Sussex wrote that he went to the Friends actor’s house after a party where he took psychedelic drug “mushroom chocolates.”

Harry recalled that at the time, Cox was apparently "traveling, on a job, and didn’t mind if we crashed at her place." The duke said that, as a Friends “fanatic,” the idea of crashing at Cox’s house was “highly amusing.”

Harry referenced Friends characters Monica Gellar (played by Cox) and her on-screen husband Chandler Bing (played by Matthew Perry) and explained, "I was still confused because she was Monica, and I was a Chandler. I wondered if I’d ever work up the courage to tell her. Was there enough tequila in California to get me that brave?"

Harry claimed that while at Courteney Cox's home, he spotted "a huge box of black diamond mushroom chocolates" that was "for everybody" at the house party.

"My mate and I grabbed several, gobbled them, washed them down with tequila," he wrote. He recalled the time saying, “My delightful trip had been his hell,” adding, “How unfortunate. How interesting.”

Spare will be released on Tuesday, January 10.

