Monday Jan 09 2023
Kerry Katona calls Lucien Laviscount 'charming' as she responds to 'romance rumors'

Monday Jan 09, 2023

Kerry Katona broke her silence on past romance with Emily in Paris famed actor Lucien Laviscount.

Lucien, who rose to overnight fame after playing Alfie on the hit Netflix series – opposite Lily Collins, sparked reaction among fans for his past romance with the Atomic Kitten singer.

Fans were shocked to know that the Trust actor, now 30, and Kerry, now 41, got together after meeting in the Celebrity Big Brother House in 2011.

The rumors made headlines after as the pair’s photoshoot with OK! magazine resurfaced online recently and left fans shocked for their 12-year age gap.

Now, Kerry has spoken out on the recent fan reaction to her and Lucien's connection. She told OK! Magazine, "Apparently my OK! magazine cover from 2011 with my former Celebrity Big Brother housemate Lucien Laviscount has gone viral on social media! Lucien was very charming and obviously easy on the eye, and it was all just a bit of fun."

Kerry admitted she has watched Lucien in the Netflix series and complimented the actor. "I have seen Lucien as Alfie in Emily In Paris on Netflix – he’s a great actor, so it’s no wonder he is being tipped to be the next Bond," she said.

"People were even joking that I could have made a good Bond girl – and that just made me giggle!" she added.

Kerry is now engaged to Ryan Mahoney while Lucien isn't dating anyone at the moment.

