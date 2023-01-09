Andrew Tate rushed to hospital with medical emergency: Rumours fly after bizarre tweet

Rumours are flying that American-British influencer Andrew Tate has been taken to hospital after his heath deteriorated in Romanian prison where he was kept after arrest.

Fans of former kickboxing champion have been left concerned after a tweet appeared to confirm that he's been shifted to hospital with health concerns.



The Tate brothers were arrested after reportedly being caught up in a wire-tapping scandal.

As per reports, the victim was seen wearing a wire and was apparently able to record the controversial figure admitting to alleged money laundering and fraud, as well as highlighting the mistreatment of women under his employment.

As soon the Romanian authorities arrested Tate's brothers, reports have been flying that the influencer had been taken to hospital with medical emergency.

Following the reports, Tate's Twitter account shared a cryptic post stating that he's 'hard to kill'.

There are also reports that Tate was taken out of the Central Prison of the Capital Police and shifted to a hospital because when he was incarcerated, according to the procedures, he was given a medical examination and the prison doctor asked him if he was suffering from certain ailments.



It is to mention here that Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested by Romanian police on charges of sex trafficking, rape and conspiracy to form a criminal group.

