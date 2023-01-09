'RHOP' star Ashley Darby confirms breakup with 'Summer House' alum Luke Gulbranson

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashely Darby and Summer House alum Luke Gulbranson have decided to go their separate ways.



Ashely Darby appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday, January 8, and confirmed that she and Luke Gulbranson have gone separate ways.

According to People, Ashely said, "Luke and I are not romantically involved anymore," confirming the speculation of their split that spread after they both deleted pictures of each other from their Instagram handles.

Ashley also talked about her ongoing divorce from estranged husband Michael Darby, with whom she shares sons Dean, 3, and Dylan, nearly 2 , and how he is to blame for her split with Luke.

"It was my situation with Michael that affected Luke and I," the reality star explained, noting that she and Michael "have a really hard time" with with co-parenting and separating.

"Really, my life is very complicated. As you guys can imagine, I'm going through a very difficult situation," she further explained.

"Luke was a trooper, believe me; he went through some things," Ashley, 34, said, and revealed she had even met his entire family during their time together. "They were amazing, I fell in love with them. So great."

Talking about her future journey with love, she told Andy Cohen, "I am newly single. This is my first relationship after. And it's nice to be reminded that I am that girl and I love to love and I love to be loved. Give me all the love!"