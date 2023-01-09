 
entertainment
Monday Jan 09 2023
By
Web Desk

'RHOP' star Ashley Darby confirms breakup with 'Summer House' alum Luke Gulbranson

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 09, 2023

RHOP star Ashley Darby confirms breakup with Summer House alum Luke Gulbranson

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashely Darby and Summer House alum Luke Gulbranson have decided to go their separate ways.

Ashely Darby appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday, January 8, and confirmed that she and Luke Gulbranson have gone separate ways.

According to People, Ashely said, "Luke and I are not romantically involved anymore," confirming the speculation of their split that spread after they both deleted pictures of each other from their Instagram handles.

Ashley also talked about her ongoing divorce from estranged husband Michael Darby, with whom she shares sons Dean, 3, and Dylan, nearly 2 , and how he is to blame for her split with Luke.

"It was my situation with Michael that affected Luke and I," the reality star explained, noting that she and Michael "have a really hard time" with with co-parenting and separating.

"Really, my life is very complicated. As you guys can imagine, I'm going through a very difficult situation," she further explained.

"Luke was a trooper, believe me; he went through some things," Ashley, 34, said, and revealed she had even met his entire family during their time together. "They were amazing, I fell in love with them. So great."

Talking about her future journey with love, she told Andy Cohen, "I am newly single. This is my first relationship after. And it's nice to be reminded that I am that girl and I love to love and I love to be loved. Give me all the love!"

More From Entertainment:

Erika Girardi calls Lisa Rinna 'the G.O.A.T.'

Erika Girardi calls Lisa Rinna 'the G.O.A.T.'
Kody Brown wishes ex-wife Christine Brown finds her soulmate

Kody Brown wishes ex-wife Christine Brown finds her soulmate
Kaley Cuoco celebrated her lavish baby shower in a pink fashion: Check it out

Kaley Cuoco celebrated her lavish baby shower in a pink fashion: Check it out
Britney Spears and Paris Hilton link up at a rare meetup at a Hollywood party

Britney Spears and Paris Hilton link up at a rare meetup at a Hollywood party
Jason Lee found Rihanna's baby boy 'the cutest' after meeting on facetime

Jason Lee found Rihanna's baby boy 'the cutest' after meeting on facetime
Claire Danes and husband Hugh Dancy expecting their third child after 14 years

Claire Danes and husband Hugh Dancy expecting their third child after 14 years
Priyanka Chopra opts for comfort in brown tracksuit while visiting recording studio

Priyanka Chopra opts for comfort in brown tracksuit while visiting recording studio
Daniel Craig gushes over Glass Onion co-star Janelle Monae: 'She lifted me up’

Daniel Craig gushes over Glass Onion co-star Janelle Monae: 'She lifted me up’
Janelle Brown says she is 'really happy' after splitting with Kody Brown

Janelle Brown says she is 'really happy' after splitting with Kody Brown
Adam Rich passes away at the age of 54

Adam Rich passes away at the age of 54
Selena Gomez makes Nicola Peltz birthday more special: Inside pics

Selena Gomez makes Nicola Peltz birthday more special: Inside pics
Fans of Kanye West missed rapper despite controversies?

Fans of Kanye West missed rapper despite controversies?