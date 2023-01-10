Anna Kendrick shares she was going to start a family with ‘toxic’ ex

Anna Kendrick opened up about a past relationship that she thought was endgame but turned out to be otherwise.

The 37-year-old actress revealed on Monday’s episode (January 9, 2023) of the Armchair Expert podcast that she and the unnamed ex created embryos together prior to their split.

“I was with someone — this was somebody I lived with, for all intents and purposes my husband. We had embryos together, this was my person,'” she said.

“And then about six years in, about somewhere around there, I remember telling my brother, when things had first kind of gone down, ‘I’m living with a stranger. Like, I don’t know what’s happening.’”

The Pitch Perfect star reflected that she made multiple attempts to salvage the relationship but the ex would just “scream” at her until she was “curled in a ball, sobbing.”

She even believed that it was her fault that the relationship was falling apart. “It wasn’t just the ‘Oh, I’m losing a relationship.’ It was that I believed that if we broke up or, you know, if he left basically, it was a confirmation that it’s because I’m impossible, I’m lucky that he’s even tolerating my bulls—t.”

However, the actress noted the real cause was that the ex was in love with someone else. She detailed a time he visited her on set and was acting super “strange” so she worked up the courage to ask him what was wrong. “The worst possible thing was, I was like, ‘please don’t say this girl’s name,’ and he started talking about this girl.”

In an effort to save her relationship, Kendrick shared that they started going to couple’s therapy. “I did start going to Al-Anon while all this was going on. I mean, look, I truly dismantled my life, and at first, that was as a reaction to the accusation that I was crazy, and I was the one causing the problem. So, I had a conversation with CAA, my agency and said I need to take time off, I have a mental health problem.”

While it didn’t save the relationship, it did wonders for Kendrick’s well-being. “All of these things ended up being very wonderful things for me in the long run, but initially went into them thinking, ‘Tell me how to stop being crazy. Tell me how to stop feeling anything,'” she said.

“I ended up going down to just one therapist eventually and I’m totally obsessed with her…but what she did teach me to do was look at my own experience and decide what I wanted and start drawing boundaries,” she continued.

“And that was really scary and really hard but that is what ended the relationship.”