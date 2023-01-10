King Charles ‘secret son’ takes a fresh move to prove his claims

 
King Charles ‘secret son’ takes fresh move to prove his claims

King Charles alleged ‘secret son’ Simon Charles Dorante-Day has adopted a fresh move to prove his claims.

According to a report by Daily Star, Simon has blocked hundreds of ‘disbelievers’, who brand him ‘fake prince’ on Facebook

Meanwhile, people who have been blocked by Dorante-Day have come together on the social media site, in a group called "I have been blocked by Simon Charles Dorante-Day discussion group".

Earlier, Charles alleged ‘secret son’ had hinted at a big move in 2023, and vowed to prove his claims with a change of approach.

Simon, who hails from Australia, has repeatedly claimed that he is the son of King Charles and Camilla.

Even though Simon has received a lot of attention, he says that he had tried to keep his battle for recognition private.

