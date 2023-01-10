 
Tuesday Jan 10 2023
Nicola Peltz Peltz responds to birthday tributes from Beckhams

Tuesday Jan 10, 2023

Nicola Peltz seemingly accepted the olive branch extended by the Beckhams on her 28th birthday.

The Transformers: Age of Extinction actress celebrated her birthday surrounded by husband Brooklyn Beckham, her new bestie Selena Gomez and her sister Gracie for a pre-birthday celebration at Cecconi's Restaurant in Los Angeles.

On the day of Nicola's birthday, tributes poured in from friends and family. However, noticeable were the birthday wishes from the Beckham family following rumours of a heated family feud.

From David and Victoria Beckham to David's mother, the family sent their daughter in law best wishes for the day.

Seemingly, dismissing the now famous feud, the actress reshared their wishes on her Instagram stories. 

Last August, sources told Page Six that Peltz and Victoria couldn’t “stand each other” – months after the actress married Brooklyn in Palm Beach, Fla.

“The build-up to the wedding was horrendous,” the insider said at the time.

The bride walked down the aisle in a Valentino Haute Couture gown, rather than a Victoria Beckham dress, which was believed to be a source of tension.

