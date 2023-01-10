Johnny Depp’s former lawyer Camille Vasquez gets new job as NBC legal analyst

File Footage

Johnny Depp’s former lawyer Camille Vasquez has joined NBC News as their new legal analyst after helping the actor win defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard.



Vasquez, who became an internet sensation during the libel trial of the Pirates of the Caribbean star, appeared on the channel on Monday morning to discuss the Idaho college student murders.

Analyzing the case being discussed on social media just like the Depp-Heard trial, Vasquez said, “This has become something that really captivated the country, this case has.”

She added, “And so people want to talk about the evidence, they want to talk about the human impact, and these are college students, right? I think it can be helpful to investigators, they pleaded to the public and asked for information about the [murder suspect’s] white Elantra, but it could also be harmful, when you start naming someone.”

The attorney became a household name and an online sensation during the high profile trial as people linked her with Depp because of her chemistry with the Hollywood star.

Speaking to People Magazine in an exclusive interview, the lawyer declared any rumours that hints she has an unprofessional relationship with the actor is “100% untrue.”

“That's disappointing to hear,” she added. "I care very deeply about my clients, and we have obviously become close. But when I say we, I mean the entire team, and of course that includes Johnny.”

"And, I'm Cuban and Colombian. I'm tactile. What do you want me to say? I hug everyone. And I'm not ashamed about that."