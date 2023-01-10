 
Tuesday Jan 10 2023
Adam DeVine reveals 'Workaholics' was cancelled 5 weeks before production began

Tuesday Jan 10, 2023

Adam DeVine reveals 'Workaholics' was cancelled 5 weeks before production began

Adam DeVine took to Instagram to share a statement about the cancellation of the new Workaholics movie by Paramount+ just five weeks before its production began, as reported by Fox News.

DeVine wrote on Instagram, "Welp, Paramount+ decided to cancel the Workaholics movie. Obviously, this news is the loosest butthole. We were supposed to begin filming in 5 weeks! P + told us [we] don’t fit their new ‘global’ strategy."

He further added, "We are deeply butt hurt about this decision because we were so excited to bring the weird one last time. I’m butt hurt that I don’t get to work with my best friends again. I’m butt hurt for the fans, and I’m butt hurt for our loyal crew, and other cast members who are now going to have to scramble to find new jobs."

Adam DeVine, Anders Holm and Blake Anderson were the co-creators and stars of the show. Workaholics was a popular TV series that aired between 2011 and 2017 for seven seasons.

