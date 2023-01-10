 
Hugh Jackman shares his most embarrassing moment as an actor

Tuesday Jan 10, 2023

Hugh Jackman shares his most embarrassing moment as an actor

Hugh Jackman talked about his most embarrassing moment as an actor in a recent interview and shared that he once peed in his pants on stage while playing Gaston in Beauty and the Beast, as reported by Fox News.

Hugh shared that he was very dehydrated which is why he drank too much water before he went on stage. Following that, he had no choice except to pee in his pants when he went on stage.

Hugh said, "I pissed my pants on stage. It’s the doozy of all doozies. The doctor told me I was dehydrated so, following direction, I drank so much water that by the time I was doing this number — in red tights, as Gaston in ‘Beauty and the Beast’ — I basically had a choice of pissing my pants or not singing."

Hugh started his career in the mid-90s and played the role of the main antagonist, Gaston, in the 1995 Broadway adaptation of the story based on the Disney movie that was released four years prior in 1991.

