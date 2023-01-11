 
Wednesday Jan 11 2023
'Drunk' Prince William did not want Harry to give 'best man speech' in 2011 wedding

Wednesday Jan 11, 2023

Prince William did not pick his younger brother, Prince Harry, as his best man in his wedding to Meghan Markle in 2011.

The Duke of Sussex played the role of a compere at the wedding, who would later introduce the Prince of Wales ‘real’ best men.

In his book titled ‘Spare’, Harry says he was forced to go along with a 'bare-faced lie' as William "didn’t want me giving a best man’s speech."

The actual best men were William’s pals James Meade and Thomas Van Straubenzee.

Later in the book, Harry reveals how his elder brother was drunk on rum, hours before marrying Kate Middleton.

Harry said to him: "’You smell of alcohol’ and offered him some mint sweets as he lowered the windows of the car, describing the smell of "the aftermath of last night’s rum" on his "tipsy" brother’s breath.”

