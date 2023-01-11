Complete list of winners for Golden Globes 2023

The 2023 Golden Globe Awards have just announced their complete list of all the winners.

They include;

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans **WINNER**

Tár

Top Gun Maverick

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cate Blanchett, TÁR **WINNER**

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Austin Butler, Elvis **WINNER**

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin **WINNER**

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once **WINNER**

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin **WINNER**

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever **WINNER**

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once **WINNER**

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best Director – Motion Picture

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans **WINNER**

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Todd Field, TÁR

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin **WINNER**

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio **WINNER**

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany

Argentina, 1985, Argentina **WINNER**

Close, Netherlands/France/Belgium

Decision to Leave, South Korea

RRR, India

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon **WINNER**

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Where the Crawdads Sing, "Carolina"

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, "Ciao Papa"

Top Gun: Maverick, "Hold My Hand"

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, "Lift Me Up"

RRR, "Naatu Naatu" **WINNER**

Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria **WINNER**

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary **WINNER**

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary **WINNER**

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear **WINNER**

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Comedy or Drama Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark **WINNER**

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Comedy or Drama Television Series

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary **WINNER**

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Black Bird

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus **WINNER**

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout **WINNER**

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story **WINNER**

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television