Michelle Yeoh wins her first her nomination at Golden Globes 2023

Michelle Yeoh won a Golden Globe for her performance in ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ in the category for best actress in a comedy on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023, per multiple media outlets.

Yeoh beat out Margot Robbie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma Thompson and Lesley Manville. During her speech, the actress, 60, reflected on her 40-year-old-struggle as she accepted her first ever nomination and win.

As a stunned Yeoh stepped on the stage to accept the honour, she said, “I’m just going to take this all in. Forty years… not letting this go.”

“It's been an amazing journey, an incredible fight to be here today,” Yeoh said. “But I think it's been worth it.”

Narrating how she started her career, she said, “I remember when I first came to Hollywood, it was a dream come true until I got here because look at this face. I came here and was told, ‘You're a minority.’ I said I know that’s not possible and then someone said to me, ‘You speak English?’ I mean, forget about them not knowing Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Asia, India. And then I said, ‘Yeah, the flight here was about 13 hours long, so I learned.”

She continued, “As time went by, I turned 60 – last year – and I think all of you women understand this as the days, the years, and the numbers get bigger, it seems like opportunities start to get smaller as well. And it probably was at a time where I thought, ‘Hey, come on, girl, you had a really, really good run, you worked with some of the best people, Steven Spielberg, Jim Cameron, and Dan Boyle. And so, it's good, it's all good.’”

She then added, “Then along came the best gift, Everything Everywhere All At Once.”

As the broadcast began to play her off, she joked, “Shut up, please. I can beat you up okay, I’m dead serious.” The actress took in the moment, closing off the award win by expressing, “This is also for all the shoulders that I stand on, all before me who look like me, and all who are going on this journey with me forward. Thank you for believing in me.”