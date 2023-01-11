BLACKPINK sets to headline 2023's Coachella: Report

The South Korean girl band BLACKPINK will be headlining 2023 edition of Coachella.



On January 10, Soompi reported that the famous U.S. music festival officially announced its star-studded line-up for the 2023 edition and BLACKPINK will be the K-pop first artist in history to headline Coachella.

K-pop girl group will be joining the 2023 Coachella headline artist line-up alongside Bad Bunny and Frank Ocean.

Previously, BLACKPINK performed at Coachella in 2019, but this year will mark their first time taking the stage as a headliner.

The 2023 music festival will take place on April 14th, 15th, and 16th, followed by April 21st, 22nd, and 23rd.

For those unversed, BLACKPINK is a famous South Korean girl band consisting of four members: Lisa, Rose, Jennie, and Jisoo.

The group debuted with their single album Square One in August 2026 under YG Entertainment