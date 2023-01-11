 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Eddie Murphy clarifies Golden Globes viral speech: 'I love Will'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 11, 2023

Eddie Murphy clarifies Golden Globes viral speech: I love Will
Eddie Murphy clarifies Golden Globes viral speech: 'I love Will'

Eddie Murphy explained his Golden Globes viral speech referencing the infamous Will Smith Oscar slap.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the Norbit star sat down with the outlet's Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier to clarify why he named his friends.

"Yeah, because in reality, I've worked with Jada," adding, "I love Will. I love Will, and I love Chris -- and it's all love."

Murphy's viral speech started with advice for working in the industry.

"I want to let you know there's a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity and peace of mind. It's very simple," the actor continued.

"There's three things: pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith's wife's name out your ******* mouth!" Murphy shouted to the audience.

Will Smith's wife, Pinkett Smith, starred opposite Murphy in the 1996 film, The Nutty. 

More From Entertainment:

King Charles plans a divorce deal for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: report

King Charles plans a divorce deal for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: report
Brad Pitt reveals he lives with 'congenital melancholy' while discussing 'Babylon'

Brad Pitt reveals he lives with 'congenital melancholy' while discussing 'Babylon'
‘Andrew Tate is lying’: Karishma Sharma reacts to dating rumours

‘Andrew Tate is lying’: Karishma Sharma reacts to dating rumours
Jennifer Coolidge says Mike White gave her ‘hope’ amid struggling career

Jennifer Coolidge says Mike White gave her ‘hope’ amid struggling career
Khloe Kardashian ‘secretly devoted’ to Tristan Thompson despite his infidelities

Khloe Kardashian ‘secretly devoted’ to Tristan Thompson despite his infidelities

Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ under review as Queen Mother death claim debunked

Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ under review as Queen Mother death claim debunked
Evan Peters wins Golden Globes for best actor in Netflix limited series 'Dahmer'

Evan Peters wins Golden Globes for best actor in Netflix limited series 'Dahmer'
Brad Pitt cuts dapper appearance at 2023 Golden Globes: See Pics

Brad Pitt cuts dapper appearance at 2023 Golden Globes: See Pics

Andrew Tate posts hadith on Twitter after rejection of appeal against arrest

Andrew Tate posts hadith on Twitter after rejection of appeal against arrest
'Charismatic' Ben Affleck collaborates with Dunkin' Donuts for commercial

'Charismatic' Ben Affleck collaborates with Dunkin' Donuts for commercial
Chris Pratt revisits 2018 MTV speech: ‘wouldn’t change a thing’

Chris Pratt revisits 2018 MTV speech: ‘wouldn’t change a thing’
Stephanie McMahon steps down as chief of WWE

Stephanie McMahon steps down as chief of WWE