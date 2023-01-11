 
Wednesday Jan 11 2023
Brad Pitt cuts dapper appearance at 2023 Golden Globes: See Pics

Wednesday Jan 11, 2023

Brad Pitt sent pulses racing with his charming looks at the 80th Annual Golden Globes Awards as he mingled with Hollywood bigwigs at the event.

The Bullet Train actor did not walk the red carpet at the prestigious award show, however, he was spotted inside the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles donning a classic black tuxedo.

The Hollywood Hunk debuted new hair style at the event as he replaced his slightly overgrown blonde lengths with a jaunty haircut.

Pitt reunited with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie and the director of some of his all time hits, including Fight Club and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino.

The actor beamed with happiness throughout the ceremony even though he lost the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor to Ke Huy Quan.

Pitt has been enjoying his time with new flame Ines De Ramon as the two are rumoured to be in a relationship ever since they were spotted getting cosy at a Bono show together in LA last month.

“Brad has gone from seeing this as a fling to wanting to spend all his time with her,” an insider told Us Weekly. “It seems just a matter of time before they’re officially exclusive.”

