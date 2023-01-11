 
Kanye West still missing, ex-manager wants more time to find rapper

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West has left all his loved ones baffled with his missing, one of his ex-business manager is also worried about the rapper.

Thomas St. John, the rapper's former business manager, alleges that West failed to pay him in full for his roles during the 'Donda' campaign, asking the courts for more time to locate the rapper in order to serve him a lawsuit.

John claimed that he was hired as business manager and Chief Marketing Officer for West’s 2021 album ‘Donda’ but wasn’t remunerated for all of his work, suggested in recent weeks that the rapper has gone missing. 

According to RadarOnline, St. John has now requested more time to find the apparently “missing” Ye.

John is suing the father-of-four $4.5million in damages, allegedly owing to West ending their partnership abruptly. The rapper reportedly agreed to pay him $300,000 (£247,197) a month for his ‘Donda’ roles but stopped paying him after three months of an alleged 18-month contract. 

The rapper was reportedly spotted at a church service over the weekend, which has cast doubt on the ongoing rumours that he’s gone AWOL. An eagle-eyed fan had taken a photo of what appeared to show West wearing a baseball cap and green jacket while having a conversation with people inside at church. While, the identity of the person in the photo has not yet been confirmed.

According to TMZ, the paparazzi spotted the Donda rapper around Los Angeles with an unknown blonde woman.

