Wednesday Jan 11 2023
Andrew Tate's fans following grows even after losing his first court battle

Wednesday Jan 11, 2023

American-British influencer Andrew Tate does not seem to lose popularity among his followers and fans even after losing his first court battle over his detention in trafficking and organised crime case.

The former kickboxer, 36, is continuing to reach millions of followers on Twitter despite his arrest and court case. The influencer's Twitter followers increased to 4.5 million.

Several new tweets have referenced the arrest with cryptic references to a so-called “Matrix” that is claimed to be working against him.

While, others follow the pattern established after Tate’s once-banned account returned last year, with a mix of religious citations, challenges to the masculinity of his fans, warnings against alleged powers that be and promotions for his other content.

The controversial YouTuber and his brother, Tristan Tate, were arrested on charges of organised crime, human trafficking and rape in Romania.

Tate's account continued to be active even as Tate and his brother sat in a court appeal hearing on Tuesday, resharing posts with messages of support for the pair.

