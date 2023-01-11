 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 11 2023
Prince Harry claps back at ‘dangerous lie’ told about his book ‘Spare’

Wednesday Jan 11, 2023

Prince Harry clapped back at the reports that he ‘boasted’ about ‘killing people in Afghanistan’ in his book Spare.

The father of two let his bombshell memoir hit the shelves on Tuesday, revealing that he had engaged in "the taking of human lives".

"So, my number is 25. It's not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me," he wrote in his book.

However, during his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Harry said it had been "hurtful and challenging" to watch the reports about his remarks.

"Without a doubt, the most dangerous lie that they have told is that I somehow boasted about the number of people that I killed in Afghanistan," he said.

He noted the context in which the reference appeared in the memoir, before saying: "I should say, if I heard anyone boasting about that kind of thing, I would be angry. But it's a lie.

"And hopefully now that the book is out, people will be able to see the context, and it is - it's really troubling and very disturbing that they can get away with it.

"Because they had the context. It wasn't like 'here's just one line' - they had the whole section, they ripped it away and just said 'here it is, he's boasting on this'.

"When as you say, you've read it and hopefully everyone else will be able to have the chance to read it, and that's dangerous.

"My words are not dangerous, but the spin of my words are very dangerous,” he added.

