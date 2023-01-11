 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler share an intimate moment backstage after his big Golden Globe win for 'Elvis'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 11, 2023

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler shared an intimate moment after his big Golden Globe win for his portrayal of pop icon, Elvis Presley, in Elvis. 

The Golden Globe Award ceremony took place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

According to Daily Mail, Kaia, the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, was dressed in a black dress as she wrapped her arms around her man.

The Elvis star looked delighted as his girlfriend showered him with kisses after his big moment on stage before they headed to the afterparty at the Chateau Marmont.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler share an intimate moment backstage after his big Golden Globe win for Elvis


