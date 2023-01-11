 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 11 2023
Tracee Ellis Ross says she feels nervous singing with mother Diana Ross

Wednesday Jan 11, 2023

Tracee Ellis Ross talked about sharing the spotlight with her mother Diana Ross and singing with her in a recent interview and revealed that she feels nervous when performing with her mother, as reported by Fox News.

Tracee shared that she feels as nervous as a five-year-old when she gets on the stage with her mother.

Tracee said, "I get so nervous when I sing with her. I did a movie, I did ‘The High Note,’ I sang, I recorded songs, I was in the studio, I was on the stage singing with a microphone, no problem. I get on the stage with my mom, I'm 5 years old."

She also revealed that getting a life partner is at the top of her bucket list.

She said, "Oh my gosh there are so many things. Top of the list? I really want to do an action film! Top of the list, a partnership, I would love to find a life partner."

