Tracee Ellis Ross says she feels nervous singing with mother Diana Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross talked about sharing the spotlight with her mother Diana Ross and singing with her in a recent interview and revealed that she feels nervous when performing with her mother, as reported by Fox News.

Tracee shared that she feels as nervous as a five-year-old when she gets on the stage with her mother.

Tracee said, "I get so nervous when I sing with her. I did a movie, I did ‘The High Note,’ I sang, I recorded songs, I was in the studio, I was on the stage singing with a microphone, no problem. I get on the stage with my mom, I'm 5 years old."

She also revealed that getting a life partner is at the top of her bucket list.

She said, "Oh my gosh there are so many things. Top of the list? I really want to do an action film! Top of the list, a partnership, I would love to find a life partner."