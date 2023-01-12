 
Jeremy Renner 'overwhelmed' by fans' support as he faces 'long road to recovery'

Jeremy Renner has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support he had received after surviving a near-fatal snow plowing accident.

As per the latest reports, the Avengers actor, 52, still faces ‘a long road to recovery’ since being hospitalized after New Year’s Eve accident.

An insider gave People an update on Renner’s condition after he was involved in a horrific snow plow accident in Reno, Nevada on Jan. 1.

"Jeremy is making positive progress," the source told the outlet.

According to a statement from his rep, the Bourne Legacy star suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," and underwent emergency surgery the next day.

Renner received well-wishes from around the world following the incident, including messages from stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt and more.

The source further said, “He is overwhelmed by the showing of love and support.”

The latest health update came a day after Renner’s sister Kym told People, “We are so thrilled with his progress. If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn’t mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals.

“We couldn’t feel more positive about the road ahead,” she added.

Renner, who spent his 52nd birthday in hospital on Jan. 7, has shared a few social media updates.

