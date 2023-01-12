 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 12 2023
Taylor Swift, Harry Styles lead iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023 nominations

Thursday Jan 12, 2023

The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations have been announced and Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Lizzo have topped the list with eight nods each.

iHeartRadio released the nominations for the tenth-annual award show on Wednesday. The ceremony will celebrate the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2022.

The Midnights singer, 32, and the Harry’s House star, 28, have topped the nominations list including in major categories like Song of the Year and Artist of the Year.

Besides Swift, Styles and Lizzo, musician who received nominations at this year's ceremony include, Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Latto and more.

"It's been a great year for music with so many inspiring hits, we can't wait to celebrate these artists and songs at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards," said Tom Poleman, President and Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia in a press release.

The award show will air live on March 27 from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

