Austin Butler wishes Jacob Elordi ‘all the best’ to play next Elvis Presley

Austin Butler is ready to pass the Elvis Presley torch to his girlfriend Kaia Gerber’s ex Jacob Elordi.

The actor, who won a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for his acclaimed portrayal of Presley, shot down any speculation of a beef between him and Elordi, who is the next in line to play the iconic singer.

“I just wish him all the best,” Butler told Variety on Tuesday at the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet.

However, Butler shared that he hasn’t offered any advice to the Euphoria star. “We haven’t spoken, but I hope he has a great time,” the Bulter added, referencing Elordi’s upcoming turn in the Priscilla Presley biopic Priscilla directed by Sofia Coppola.

Playing Elvis isn’t the only connection between the actors. The Carrie Diaries alum is dating Kaia Gerber, who is Elordi’s ex.

Us Weekly confirmed in November 2021 that the model, 21, split from the Australia native. The exes, who were first linked in September 2020, dated for one year before they called it quits. She was linked to Butler one month later.

Butler and Gerber made their relationship official when they walked the red carpet together at the Met Gala in May 2022. Gerber attended the 2022 Cannes Film Festival premiere of Elvis later that month.

Butler packed on the PDA with the model, 21, on Tuesday, with a reporter catching the couple passionately making out backstage while celebrating the actor’s big win, per Page Six.