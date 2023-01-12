Prince Harry recalls Kate Middleton ‘threatening to swallow us whole’

File Footage

Prince Harry weighs in on the moment when Kate Middleton threatened to ‘swallow’ him and Meghan Markle whole.



This revelation has been made by Prince Harry himself, while he recalled the ‘awkward exchange’ that occurred between his wife Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.

He referenced the entire experience as a “yawning silence” despite it being the first Trooping the Colour ceremony.

For those unversed, the event was Meghan Markle’s very first, and is held to celebrate the birthday of the monarch.

In the midst of the event Kate is said to have turned to Meghan and asked what she thought of the entire procession and activities, only to have been met with the words “its colourful.”

According to Prince Harry this was when Kate Middelton fell into complete silence and appeared to have taken the response as worded.

Per Prince Harry, the “yawning silence threatened to swallow us all whole” at that time.