 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry recalls Kate Middleton ‘threatening to swallow us whole’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 12, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry weighs in on the moment when Kate Middleton threatened to ‘swallow’ him and Meghan Markle whole.

This revelation has been made by Prince Harry himself, while he recalled the ‘awkward exchange’ that occurred between his wife Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.

He referenced the entire experience as a “yawning silence” despite it being the first Trooping the Colour ceremony.

For those unversed, the event was Meghan Markle’s very first, and is held to celebrate the birthday of the monarch.

In the midst of the event Kate is said to have turned to Meghan and asked what she thought of the entire procession and activities, only to have been met with the words “its colourful.”

According to Prince Harry this was when Kate Middelton fell into complete silence and appeared to have taken the response as worded.

Per Prince Harry, the “yawning silence threatened to swallow us all whole” at that time.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles decides to put bridle on Prince Harry as Duke crosses limit?

King Charles decides to put bridle on Prince Harry as Duke crosses limit?
Prince William dodges questions about Harry's claims as he and Kate Middleton appear in Liverpool

Prince William dodges questions about Harry's claims as he and Kate Middleton appear in Liverpool
Prince William unfazed by Harry’s ‘Spare’ attacks in first sighting since bombshell

Prince William unfazed by Harry’s ‘Spare’ attacks in first sighting since bombshell
Nicola Peltz showers support on Selena Gomez after Golden Globe loss

Nicola Peltz showers support on Selena Gomez after Golden Globe loss
Prince Harry makes blunder about his ancestors in 'Spare'

Prince Harry makes blunder about his ancestors in 'Spare'
Jennifer Aniston reacts to Jon Hamm alleged engagement to Anna Osceola

Jennifer Aniston reacts to Jon Hamm alleged engagement to Anna Osceola
Sharon Osbourne resumes work after health scare

Sharon Osbourne resumes work after health scare
Kim Kardashian had no knowledge of 2012 ‘flour attack’ prior to incident

Kim Kardashian had no knowledge of 2012 ‘flour attack’ prior to incident

Georgina Rodriguez cuts stylish figure during shopping spree in Saudi Arabia

Georgina Rodriguez cuts stylish figure during shopping spree in Saudi Arabia

Emily Ratajkowski won’t keep quiet on Pete Davidson spilt after being ‘tossed aside’

Emily Ratajkowski won’t keep quiet on Pete Davidson spilt after being ‘tossed aside’
Gigi Hadid wants to know why Leonardo DiCaprio ended things with her 'abruptly'

Gigi Hadid wants to know why Leonardo DiCaprio ended things with her 'abruptly'
Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ ghost-writer breaks silence on ‘factual errors’ in book

Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ ghost-writer breaks silence on ‘factual errors’ in book