Thursday Jan 12 2023
HyunA denies rumors of getting back together with DAWN

Thursday Jan 12, 2023

Rumors have sparked online by netizens that HyunA and Dawn are back together again.

Fans started to believe earlier this week that HyunA and DAWN had gotten back together after HyunA released pictures of her new lip piercing, which DAWN also has in the same spot.

HyunA representative has denied all the rumors of the two reunions and said that "It’s not true." They explained, "The two are doing well and occasionally grab meals together as good colleagues and friends."

In November 2022, HyunA announced that she and DAWN had separated. In her Instagram post, HyunA wrote "We broke up."

She continued that “We decided to remain good friends and colleagues from now on. Thank you always for your support and for looking over us fondly.”

The couple started dating each other in 2016.

