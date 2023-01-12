 
Leslie Jones leaves audience in stitches dishing on her soulmate

Leslie Jones recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where she left the audience roaring in laughter while talking about her potential soulmate.

While promoting her podcast on the show, Fallon asked Jones about a sketch that a psychic made for Jones. Ready to launch into the story, Jones asked Fallon if he had the sketch with him.

Once Jimmy produced the sketch, the comedian asked the audience, “Does this look like the man that can handle my caresses?” The crowd laughed while Leslie asked the audience once again with a serious expression, bordering mock anger. “Does this look like the man that’s going to survive any type of night with me? No! No!”

And she had a message for her paranormally conjured beau.

“Please leave my Amazon package on the steps! And get the [expletive] off my porch!” she said.

“Who believes in soul mates anyway?” Jones asked Fallon’s audience. When she got an affirmative from one person, she snapped, “Grow up!”

Jones is set to appear as the first guest host of The Daily Show in the wake of host Trevor Noah departure after seven years of doing the show.

