Thursday Jan 12 2023
Netflix ‘You’ Season 4: Did Joe Goldberg meet his match?

Thursday Jan 12, 2023

Portrayed by Penn Badgely, Joe Goldberg will be taking on the alias of an English Literature professor in the upcoming season of Netflix's You.

Set in the heart of London, the story will follow Joe as Professor Jonathan Moore as he teaches a class full of potential flames.

In a new video shared on the official You Instagram page ahead of the season, Joe unpacks the depths of his new obsession.

The clip is of Kate, essayed by Charlotte Ritchie, who is reading a book in her hands, while Joe’s voice plays in the background.

“Hello, Kate,” begins Joe in his signature style. “You’re like the human embodiment of an iceberg, cold, sharp and something tells me there’s more to you lying just below the surface. You might even be hiding more than I am.”

In a nod to the personality traits Joe has chosen to highlight, the video montage features sporadic clips of Kate looking concerned, reading intensely and anxiously looking at her phone.

Ironically, while Joe studies her suspiciously, many of the traits resemble his murderous stalking tendencies.

In the previous season, Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) matched Joe’s crazy in every way, however, that is what scared him off once he saw someone just like him.

By the looks of it, Kate seems to be composed, not revealing too much of what is happening inside her. Making her the perfect mystery and fascinating enough for Joe to pounce. However, Joe might be in for a surprise as another killer lurks in the city. And someone who knows Joe’s dark secret.

The first part of You premieres on February 9, 2023, and the second on March 9, 2023.

