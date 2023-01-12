 
Thursday Jan 12 2023
Golden Globes audience dips historic low: 'go woke, go broke'

The Golden Globes 2023 returns marked with one of the lowest ratings in NBC history amid criticism from some quarters of the ceremony as 'woke.'

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the average number of telecast viewers clocked at 6.25 million, slumping 10 percent from 2021's ceremony at 6.91 million.

However, the previous year's awards were clouded by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association controversy, which led NBC to rule out broadcasting the ceremony.

Hosted by Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, the 2021 show was aired as a remote production in an almost empty ballroom.

It is pertinent to mention that the worst NBC rating came in 2008, after the writers' strike when the HFPA announced the winners via a televised press conference rather than the typical ceremony. The broadcast garnered around 6 million viewers.

However, NBC defended the award event calling it the “most social special event across all television season-to-date (linear and streaming), both in terms of social engagements and social video views.”

One user commented, "Go woke, go broke. Golden Globes TV Ratings:

2004: 26.8 million viewers

2014: 20.9 million viewers

2015: 19.3 million viewers

2016: 18.5 million viewers

2020: 18.4 million viewers

2022: 6.9 million viewers

2023: 6.3 million viewers (lowest ever)"

While another wrote, “Viewers slam #GoldenGlobes as ‘#woke’ as award ceremony returns'. Go woke go broke. Time to end the Golden Globes and all #Hollywood award shows."


