 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Emily Ratajkowski won’t keep quiet on Pete Davidson spilt after being ‘tossed aside’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 12, 2023

Emily Ratajkowski won’t keep quiet on Pete Davidson spilt after being ‘tossed aside’
Emily Ratajkowski won’t keep quiet on Pete Davidson spilt after being ‘tossed aside’

Emily Ratajkowski will not keep quiet about her headline-making split with ex Pete Davidson as she will be discussing the relationship publically soon, revealed insider.

A source told Radar Online that the Victoria Secret model was referencing her romance with the comedian when she said she attracts the “worst men.”

“Emily didn’t appreciate being tossed aside, and she’s not one to remain silent about how she feels,” the insider said. “Expect her to have more to say about this in the future.”

Ratajkowski and Davidson were romantically linked together in November last year but sources revealed later in December that the two had parted ways.

Following their spilt, the Saturday Night Live alum reportedly ditched Ratajkowski for his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders.

Meanwhile, the model has been linked with artist Jack Greer, DJ Orazio Rispo and comedian Eric André in recent days.

Recently, Ratajkowski ranted on her High Low podcast, "I feel like I attract the worst [men]. Sometimes I'm like, '[expletive]' Because I want a confident man.”

“I don't want an overly confident man who has something to prove and is trying to prove it through me,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian had no knowledge of 2012 ‘flour attack’ prior to incident

Kim Kardashian had no knowledge of 2012 ‘flour attack’ prior to incident

Georgina Rodriguez cuts stylish figure during shopping spree in Saudi Arabia

Georgina Rodriguez cuts stylish figure during shopping spree in Saudi Arabia

Gigi Hadid wants to know why Leonardo DiCaprio ended things with her 'abruptly'

Gigi Hadid wants to know why Leonardo DiCaprio ended things with her 'abruptly'
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Santa Barbara house devastated by heavy rain

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Santa Barbara house devastated by heavy rain
Prince Harry beats Obama to fastest-selling book of all time title with ‘Spare’

Prince Harry beats Obama to fastest-selling book of all time title with ‘Spare’
Netflix ‘Wednesday’ Jenna Ortega praised for correctly pronouncing Rihanna

Netflix ‘Wednesday’ Jenna Ortega praised for correctly pronouncing Rihanna
Camilla was 'perfectly happy to have remained King Charles girlfriend'

Camilla was 'perfectly happy to have remained King Charles girlfriend'
Leah Remini thanks Jerrod Carmichael for Tom Cruise joke at Golden Globes

Leah Remini thanks Jerrod Carmichael for Tom Cruise joke at Golden Globes
Netflix ‘You’ Season 4: Did Joe Goldberg meet his match?

Netflix ‘You’ Season 4: Did Joe Goldberg meet his match?
Tom Cruise co-star recalls working with him in ‘Tom Gun: Maverick’: ‘He’s so cool’

Tom Cruise co-star recalls working with him in ‘Tom Gun: Maverick’: ‘He’s so cool’
Amanda Seyfried explains absence from Golden Globes amid award win

Amanda Seyfried explains absence from Golden Globes amid award win
Prince Harry claims King Charles’ friend criticized him over Oprah Winfrey interview

Prince Harry claims King Charles’ friend criticized him over Oprah Winfrey interview