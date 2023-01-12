 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston reacts to Jon Hamm alleged engagement to Anna Osceola

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 12, 2023

File Footage

Jennifer Aniston has a hard time accepting her "crush" Jon Hamm's alleged engagement to his girlfriend Anna Osceola.

As per report by Heat Magazine, the Friends alum wanted the Mad Men star to join the The Morning Show because of her secret crush on the star.

However, despite subtly giving hints to Hamm about her feelings, she quickly realized that Hamm is serious with his girlfriend.

“She’s not exactly happy about the situation but she’s sucking it up and going back to the drawing board, while trying not to beat herself up,” the insider said.

“She gave it a go, it just wasn’t meant to be. At least she doesn’t have to sit back wondering what might have happened if she hadn’t tried,” added the source.

As for Hamm, the source said the actor was “flattered” but “ultimately not tempted” after discovering that Aniston has feelings for him.

“He really adores Anna and knew he had to put his money where his mouth was after years of sitting on the fence and dodging any serious commitment,” the source shared.

“Anna’s a perfect fit for him. She came at a time in Jon’s life when marriage, settling down and kids sound better and better," the source noted. "Jon proposed to Anna because he wanted to make that happen.”

More From Entertainment:

Nicola Peltz showers support on Selena Gomez after Golden Globe loss

Nicola Peltz showers support on Selena Gomez after Golden Globe loss
Prince Harry makes blunder about his ancestors in 'Spare'

Prince Harry makes blunder about his ancestors in 'Spare'
Kim Kardashian had no knowledge of 2012 ‘flour attack’ prior to incident

Kim Kardashian had no knowledge of 2012 ‘flour attack’ prior to incident

Georgina Rodriguez cuts stylish figure during shopping spree in Saudi Arabia

Georgina Rodriguez cuts stylish figure during shopping spree in Saudi Arabia

Emily Ratajkowski won’t keep quiet on Pete Davidson spilt after being ‘tossed aside’

Emily Ratajkowski won’t keep quiet on Pete Davidson spilt after being ‘tossed aside’
Gigi Hadid wants to know why Leonardo DiCaprio ended things with her 'abruptly'

Gigi Hadid wants to know why Leonardo DiCaprio ended things with her 'abruptly'
Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ ghost-writer breaks silence on ‘factual errors’ in book

Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ ghost-writer breaks silence on ‘factual errors’ in book
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Santa Barbara house devastated by heavy rain

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Santa Barbara house devastated by heavy rain
Prince Harry beats Obama to fastest-selling book of all time title with ‘Spare’

Prince Harry beats Obama to fastest-selling book of all time title with ‘Spare’
Netflix ‘Wednesday’ Jenna Ortega praised for correctly pronouncing Rihanna

Netflix ‘Wednesday’ Jenna Ortega praised for correctly pronouncing Rihanna
Camilla was 'perfectly happy to have remained King Charles girlfriend'

Camilla was 'perfectly happy to have remained King Charles girlfriend'
Leah Remini thanks Jerrod Carmichael for Tom Cruise joke at Golden Globes

Leah Remini thanks Jerrod Carmichael for Tom Cruise joke at Golden Globes