 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 12 2023
Robert Downey Jr. fully transforms his look for HBO's 'The Sympathizer'

Thursday Jan 12, 2023

Robert Downey Jr. fully transforms his look for HBOs The Sympathizer

Robert Downey Jr. fully transformed as a redhead old man for HBO's upcoming The Sympathizer.

Robert Downey Jr. was snapped at his show's Los Angeles set on Thursday, January 12, in receding, curly red hair and bleached eyebrows.

According to People, the actor was dressed in an old-man attire of a burgundy jacket and pink shirt with a white T-shirt peeking out. He also had on navy pants and brown shoes.

The Sympathizer is a historical drama-thriller centers around a half-French, half-Vietnamese man (Hoa Xuande). Sandra Oh also plays a role in the series, based on author Viet Thanh Nguyen's 2015 book of the same name.

The 57 year old will continue his transformation on the loop as he will feature in multiple supporting roles.

