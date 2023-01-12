 
Thursday Jan 12 2023
Nicola Peltz all smiles after David and Victoria gave special treatment to daughter in law

Thursday Jan 12, 2023

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz looked happier than ever as they were spotted together for a dinner date in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Nicola, the 28-year-old daughter of billionaire Nelson Peltz, was wrapped in a sleek black leather overcoat for her latest glamorous excursion.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn, the 23-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham, cut a casual figure in a simple grey sweater with a pair of jeans.

Just one night earlier the dynamic duo were busy celebrating Nicola's birthday with a luxurious array of festivities including a girls' spa day and a lavish party.

The birthday girl's brothers Brad, 33, Diesel, 27, Zach 19, and Will, 36, and parents Nelson, 80, and Claudia, 67, were all on hand for the fete.

Nicola even got birthday wishes online from Brooklyn's parents, who shared throwback pictures of her on Instagram.

It comes amid ongoing rumors of a feud between Nicola and Victoria, which were fueled over the festive season as Nicola and Brooklyn spent Christmas apart from the Beckhams while they celebrated respectively in the US and UK. 

