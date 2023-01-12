Jack Nicholson’s solitary living worries friends and family about his mental well-being

Jack Nicholson has been living a solitary life over the past year amid dementia and health concerns.



A source close to The Departed star spilled to RadarOnline, “His home is his castle.”

“But people just wish he'd come out of the house and pop up to tell them [how he's doing] — or at least reassure folks he's OK,” remarked the source.

Last time, the Batman actor was spotted in public in October 2021, as he attended a Lakers game along with his son Ray.

The source further told outlet that the actor is “still in touch with certain relatives ... but his socialising days are long gone”.

The source further mentioned that Jack’s reclusive lifestyle and no communication with the outside world made his family worried that he could meet the “same fate as his friend Marlon Brando”.

“Brando died a virtual recluse after leading such a colourful life, and Jack's friends are drawing the comparisons,” stated the insider.

The source also pointed out that Jack, who once loved going to parties and socialise, now spends most of his time “watching TV, classic movies, sports and snacking”.

“It’s like he doesn’t want to face reality anymore and that’s just sad,” added the source.