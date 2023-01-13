Justin Bieber turns down Coachella 2023 headlining offer due to THIS reason

Justin Biber rejected the offer to headline this year’s Coachella music festival, it has been reported.

The official Coachella 2023 lineup was released earlier this week, confirming that the STAY crooner will not be headlining any of the shows this year.

Bieber, 28, turned down the offer in order to focus on his new album, as reported by TMZ. The media outlet confirmed the news following the update on this year’s official lineup.

As per the reports, there’s a good chance that Bieber will play the festival in 2024.

Coachella 2023 lineup will be headlined by Bad Bunny, Blackpink, and Frank Ocean. The 2023 edition of the Coachella Festival is slated to run for two weekends, April 14 to 16 and April 21 to 23.

The organizers dropped the official poster of the various acts performing this year via Instagram, confirming the rumors that K-pop superstars Blackpink would be among the headliners.