Brittany Cartwright unveils touching new mission for son Cruz

Brittany Cartwright’s heartfelt step for son Cruz melts hearts

Brittany Cartwright is opening about her son Cruz's autism diagnosis and how she is contributing to raising awearness in society.

The Valley star took to her Instagram account on Monday to reflect on her son's autism and made an announcement that she is joining hands with Autism Speaks to create a platform named Cruz's Crew with the aim of spreading awareness.

"If you’ve been following our journey, you know navigating Cruz’s autism has been both challenging and incredibly rewarding," she wrote in the caption along with her snap with Cruz.

"I’ve learned so much about the power of early intervention and how vital a supportive, understanding community truly is," Cartwright continued.

"That’s why Cruzy and I have partnered with @autismspeaks to debut @cruzs.crew - a new initiative raising awareness and support for children and families in the autism community," the proud mom announced.

Cartwight revealed that they have already began the journey by "hosting a special sensory-friendly day designed so every child can play, explore and have fun in a welcoming space. Seeing Cruz light up and connecting with other amazing families meant the world!"

"Through @cruzs.crew, we’ll continue to raise awareness and support Autism Speaks so families everywhere can enjoy inclusive experiences like this," she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Cartwright shares son Cruz with ex husband Jax Taylor.