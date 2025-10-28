Lori Loughlin pals are 'very angry' with Mossimo Giannulli's split

Lori Loughlin is having a hard time coming to terms with her split from ex-husband Mossimo Giannulli.

The American actress, who was married to Giannulli for 28 years, is relying on friends and close pals as she navigates through her divorce.

A source close to the star tells PEOPLE: "She has a good group of friends. A lot of her friends are also divorced and have gone through the same thing she currently is."

They add:"They’re rallying behind her."

"They do not like him," the source continues. "They are very angry with him."

Meanwhile, Lori's 'Full House' costar and longtime friend John Stamos notes: "She put up with a lot over the years of this guy."

Stamos said on the 'Good Guys' podcast. “She’s just devastated. For a girl who has lived her life really well, a good person, a good mother, a good wife — I know all this for a fact — to be thrown into now this separation and, you know, exploding, blowing up her family this way... I just hate to see her go through this. I really do.”