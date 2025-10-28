 
Geo News

Lori Loughlin pals are 'very angry' with Mossimo Giannulli's split

Lori Loughlin pals are upset after her split with ex-husband Mossimo Giannulli

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

October 28, 2025

Lori Loughlin pals are very angry with Mossimo Giannullis split
Lori Loughlin pals are 'very angry' with Mossimo Giannulli's split

Lori Loughlin is having a hard time coming to terms with her split from ex-husband Mossimo Giannulli.

The American actress, who was married to Giannulli for 28 years, is relying on friends and close pals as she navigates through her divorce.

Advertisement

A source close to the star tells PEOPLE: "She has a good group of friends. A lot of her friends are also divorced and have gone through the same thing she currently is." 

They add:"They’re rallying behind her."

"They do not like him," the source continues. "They are very angry with him."

Meanwhile, Lori's 'Full House' costar and longtime friend John Stamos notes: "She put up with a lot over the years of this guy."

Stamos said on the 'Good Guys' podcast. “She’s just devastated. For a girl who has lived her life really well, a good person, a good mother, a good wife — I know all this for a fact — to be thrown into now this separation and, you know, exploding, blowing up her family this way... I just hate to see her go through this. I really do.”

Advertisement
Emma Stone spills why she kept her bald transformation top secret
Emma Stone spills why she kept her bald transformation top secret
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' prison release date unveiled
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' prison release date unveiled
Britney Spears addresses erratic driving video of lookalike
Britney Spears addresses erratic driving video of lookalike
'He is happy': Hugh Jackman romance marks milestone
'He is happy': Hugh Jackman romance marks milestone
Megan Fox says 'Jennifer's Body' haunting scene 'unlocked' deep emotions
Megan Fox says 'Jennifer's Body' haunting scene 'unlocked' deep emotions
Robert Irwin recalls heroic moment he stopped thief
Robert Irwin recalls heroic moment he stopped thief
Liam Hemsworth gets honest about 'The Witcher' S4
Liam Hemsworth gets honest about 'The Witcher' S4
Kylie Kelce alludes to Taylor Swift song to hint at next guest on podcast video
Kylie Kelce alludes to Taylor Swift song to hint at next guest on podcast