Sydney Sweeney recalls harsh beauty criticism at 16

Sydney Sweeney recalls being mocked for her looks at 16

Sydney Sweeney recalled her early acting days, saying she was criticized for not getting cosmetic procedures and was told to "fix" her face.

In a recent chat with Variety, the 28-year-old actress revealed that when she entered the industry in her teenage years she was criticized over her looks before hitting fame.

The Euphoria star revealed to the outlet that she was particularly targeted for her "very strong eyebrow muscles."

"I had someone tell me to fix my face or else I’m not going to make it. I should get Botox. I was 16!" Sydney recalled.

The Emmy-nominated actress went on to say, "Or I’m in a casting and I’m reading my scene and the casting director is eating a bag of chips, and I’m like, ‘You’re not paying attention at all.’”

Sydney further commented if she will ever get the job done, “I’ve never gotten anything done. I’m absolutely terrified of needles. No tattoos. Nothing. I’m going to age gracefully.”

Moreover, she also reacted to her older pictures circulating on the internet, noting, "It’s really funny.. I’m like, ‘I’m 12 in that photo. Of course, I’m going to look different. I have makeup on now and I’m 15 years older.' "