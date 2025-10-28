 
Dwayne Johnson pens heartfelt note for 'Mama Rock'

The actor urged his fans to spend quality time with older loved ones

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 28, 2025

Dwayne Johnson shares touching note for his mother
Dwayne Johnson is celebrating his mom Ata Johnson's special day with a heartfelt note for "Mama Rock."

The Smashing Machine actor took to Instagram account on Monday to mark his mom's birthday with an emotional tribute.

In the celebratory post, Dwayne, also known as The Rock, shared a sweet video with his mom, singing her birthday wish while the mom can be seen eating a cake.

"Realizing here as a son, when you hear your mom say “I feel great, and I feel wonderful right now”, that’s truly the best feeling in the world," he began in the caption.

The Jungle Cruise star went on to say, "I grew up an only child, and my mom is all I got left of my parents, and one of the most important jobs I have these days is to create moments of joy and keep her happy."

Dwayne also urged his fans to take of elder family members, saying, "As our loved ones get older, it’s good practice for all of us ~ keep ‘em happy, create those joyful moments and keep ‘em smiling."

"And eating cake and ice cream always helps keep the tears away when they get sentimental," he added.

In the video the Jumaji actor joked about his mom turning "112" years old and ended the clip with a sweet kiss to his mom on her forehead.

