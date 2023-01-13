Johnny Depp once said he feels at home while touring with Jeff Beck for ‘18’

Johnny Depp once said he feels "at home" while touring with guitarist pal Jeff Beck who let the actor live at his house for "months."

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor said he could “actually be me” once he began his tour for album 18 with Beck after winning the bombshell defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp told Stevie Van Zandt in October 2022, "For me, Jeff very simply and kindly, Jeff and his wife Sandra just took me into their house, and I lived with them for months and months and months.”

"And then we went on the first tour together," Depp added. "So for me having had to deal with other things at the same time, once those things, you know, are down the road and you drop into the tour, it's like you're home.”

“You are home and you feel at home. Like, where I can actually be me,” Depp shared.

Following the tragic death of Beck at age 78, an insider spilt to People Magazine that the Hollywood star was “totally devastated.”

"They had a really tight friendship, they were extremely close, and he got even closer over this past summer when they were touring together," the source said.

"The sickness came on really quickly and it all deteriorated rapidly in the last couple weeks,” the source added. "Johnny is still processing this news. He's devastated."