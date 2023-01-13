Florence Pugh talks about 21-year age gap with ex-boyfriend Zach Braff

Florence Pugh talked about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Zach Braff in a recent interview and shared how people disliked that relationship because of the 21-year age difference between the two, as reported by Fox News.

Florence said that people didn't like her relationship because of the age difference as they imagined her to be dating someone younger and someone who is in the blockbusters.

Florence said, "We weren’t in anyone’s faces. It was just that people didn’t like it. They imagined me with someone younger and someone in blockbusters. I think young relationships in Hollywood are so easily twisted because they add to the gossip sites."

She further added, "It’s exciting to watch. And I think I was in a relationship that didn’t do any of that."

Pugh said about separation with Zach, "I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it."

Pugh, 27, and Braff, 47, started dating in 2019 and confirmed their split in early 2022 after three years of dating.