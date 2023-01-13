Colin Farrell asks Austin Butler for the number of his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens

Colin Farrell asked Austin Butler for the number of his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens unknowingly in a recent interview, as reported by Fox News.

Butler was telling the host and Farrell how a friend of his encouraged him years ago to find a way to play Elvis on screen.

Butler said, "So I was looking at Christmas lights, there was an Elvis Christmas song on the radio, and I was with a friend of mine, and I was singing along, and my friend kind of looked over at me and goes, 'You've got to play Elvis.' I said, 'Oh, that's such a long shot.'"

He further added, "Then a couple of weeks later, I was playing the piano. I never really sang for any of my friends or anything. That same friend was there, and I was playing the piano. She said, 'I'm serious. You've got to figure out how you can get the rights to a script.'"

At this point, Farrell asked Butler, "Who is this friend?" He then made a phone gesture indicating to Butler that he wanted his friend's phone number to which Butler replied, "Yeah, I'll give you their number!"

The friend that was being discussed was actually Austin's ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens who he dated from 2011 to 2020.