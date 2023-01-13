 
entertainment
Friday Jan 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Colin Farrell asks Austin Butler for the number of his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 13, 2023

Colin Farrell asks Austin Butler for the number of his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens
Colin Farrell asks Austin Butler for the number of his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens

Colin Farrell asked Austin Butler for the number of his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens unknowingly in a recent interview, as reported by Fox News.

Butler was telling the host and Farrell how a friend of his encouraged him years ago to find a way to play Elvis on screen.

Butler said, "So I was looking at Christmas lights, there was an Elvis Christmas song on the radio, and I was with a friend of mine, and I was singing along, and my friend kind of looked over at me and goes, 'You've got to play Elvis.' I said, 'Oh, that's such a long shot.'"

He further added, "Then a couple of weeks later, I was playing the piano. I never really sang for any of my friends or anything. That same friend was there, and I was playing the piano. She said, 'I'm serious. You've got to figure out how you can get the rights to a script.'"

At this point, Farrell asked Butler, "Who is this friend?" He then made a phone gesture indicating to Butler that he wanted his friend's phone number to which Butler replied, "Yeah, I'll give you their number!"

The friend that was being discussed was actually Austin's ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens who he dated from 2011 to 2020.

More From Entertainment:

Harry says he wants to help William's children as one will end up like him

Harry says he wants to help William's children as one will end up like him

Dorothy Tristan passed away at the age of 88

Dorothy Tristan passed away at the age of 88
James Cameron reveals Leonardo DiCaprio thought 'Titanic' was too easy

James Cameron reveals Leonardo DiCaprio thought 'Titanic' was too easy
Elvis Presley's ex Linda Thompson shares her thoughts on Lisa Marie's 'shocking' death

Elvis Presley's ex Linda Thompson shares her thoughts on Lisa Marie's 'shocking' death
Florence Pugh talks about 21-year age gap with ex-boyfriend Zach Braff

Florence Pugh talks about 21-year age gap with ex-boyfriend Zach Braff
Myleene Klass showcases impeccable sense of style in black crop top

Myleene Klass showcases impeccable sense of style in black crop top
Katy Perry and Gwyneth Paltrow's recent selfie sparks harsh reactions on social media: Check it out

Katy Perry and Gwyneth Paltrow's recent selfie sparks harsh reactions on social media: Check it out
Robbie Bachman passed away at the age of 69

Robbie Bachman passed away at the age of 69
Ashley Roberts go to handbag costs a whopping £2,000

Ashley Roberts go to handbag costs a whopping £2,000
Molly-Mae Hague fans convinced they've worked out name of her baby daughter

Molly-Mae Hague fans convinced they've worked out name of her baby daughter
Margot Robbie startles in a bold red Valentino gown at 'Babylon' London premiere

Margot Robbie startles in a bold red Valentino gown at 'Babylon' London premiere
Bryan Cranston got 'Starstruck' when Anthony Hopkins admitted he 'loved' 'Breaking Bad'

Bryan Cranston got 'Starstruck' when Anthony Hopkins admitted he 'loved' 'Breaking Bad'